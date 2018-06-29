Famous In Love executive producer I. Marlene King reached out via Twitter to share her reaction to today’s cancellation of the Freeform drama series starring Bella Thorne.

“I am deeply grateful for the #FamousInLove cast, crew and our passionate fans. I could not be more saddened by today’s news,” King wrote. “I love these characters and the wild ride they were taking us on. Thank you @warnerbrosTV for fighting the good fight with me. We gave it our all. Keep #Raige in your hearts and they will live on.”

There had been online reports earlier this week that the series had been cancelled, but the official decision came down Friday, despite fans’ efforts to keep it afloat. In its statement announcing the cancellation, Freeform noted that the decision was not an easy one. The series ended Season 2 with season highs in key demos, but ratings year-over-year had declined.

Based on Rebecca Serle’s novel, Famous in Love hailed from Pretty Little Liars’ creator King. Thorne starred as Paige, a college student who lands a starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. Cast also included Carter Jenkins, Charlie Depew, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss, Pepi Sonuga, Keith Powers and Perrey Reeves.