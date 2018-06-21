Two days after One Day at a Time and Vida writers put out a challenge to fellow television scribes to protest and donate against family separation and Donald Trump’s baby snatching border policy, over half a dozen series are on board – including last year’s Emmy Best Drama winner, The Handmaid’s Tale.

One of the primary originators of the initiative, ODAAT executive producer Gloria Caldron Kellett gave a shout out to the Elisabeth Moss starring and Bruce Miller run series based on Margaret Atwood’s baby snatching dystopian novel last night:

“Our staff received a challenge from Vida and One Day at a Time to join their campaign to protest the inhuman policy of family separation,” Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Miller told Deadline today. “We were all feeling distraught and rather helpless, reading the news about the tragedy of our current border policy, and this challenge gave us a chance to do something, however small, to register our collective disgust and hope for change,” he added. “Vote in November!”

For those who think that the goal of the challenge has already been met by the Executive Order that a begrudgingTrump inked yesterday pledging to keep detained families together, think again. Already callously qualified by the former Celebrity Apprentice host this morning at a cabinet meeting, the somewhat reversal of policy made no provision for re-uniting the more than 2,000 children who have already been torn away from their parents and put in detention center cages or tent cities. In fact, last night, dozens of children grabbed on the southern border after their parents either sought asylum or crossed illegally, were being flown to NYC to be housed by the federal government.

Seemingly the most obvious choice of a series to back the challenge for obvious reasons, Handmaid’s Tale has been joined by dramas and comedies like Kurt Sutter’s Mayans MC and others from the Big 4, the CW, cable and ODAAT’s home of Netflix – including the initially petitioned Jane The Virgin and ABC’s upcoming Grand Hotel:

We accepted the challenge from @VidaWriters & @ODAATwriters to end family separation at the border. Donate here to directly support legal services for separated families and funding for their release. https://t.co/CzF6koR4fB @RAICESTEXAS #keepfamiliestogether pic.twitter.com/FGei3WNc0t — Grand Hotel Writers (@GrandHotelWrite) June 20, 2018

In just 6 weeks, upon being detained at the border, 1,995 children have been separated from their families, and now a tent city has cropped up in Texas built to detain immigrant children. We have to do something. #KeepFamiliesTogether #EndFamilySeparation pic.twitter.com/sJfmXuLPVJ — JaneTheVirginWriters (@JaneWriters) June 20, 2018

With the list growing steadily, other series with inclusive representation on both sides of the camera are getting on board:

Thank you so much to the @FreshOffABC Writers for taking the #OneVidaAtATime challenge. We love you & your show! #FreshOffTheBoat pic.twitter.com/fSDGLzQx1I — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) June 21, 2018

Every Dollar Counts – Your Help Counts – WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE! Let’s Reach $20k Donations to @RAICESTEXAS by End of Day! Let us know YOU Made a Difference Today by Tagging @OMB_Writers and Hashtag #KeepFamiliesTogether #OMBFam #StopFamilySeperation. pic.twitter.com/puWs99dDzZ — OMB Writers (@OMB_Writers) June 20, 2018

Both the Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina rooms accept the #OneVidaAtATime challenge @VidaWriters and @ODAATwriters, and call to #EndFamilySeparation by donating to @RAICESTEXAS. Are you up to the challenge @FamousInLoveTV? pic.twitter.com/Ebdpr4xEfQ — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) June 21, 2018

As well as accepting the challenge, some series have called out other shows themselves:

Thank you to @VidaWriters & @ODAATwriters for creating this challenge. Thank you to @grod_lo_08 of Vida for nominating us to participate. We accept your challenge and encourage for others to do the same. We challenge @LoTWritersRoom. What do you say? https://t.co/IEh1OkmBC3 — Arrow Writers Room (@ARROWwriters) June 20, 2018

And they have responded:

Since April, nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents after being detained at the border. Despite the new executive order in place, they are still without their parents, and may be held indefinitely. This has to STOP. We must be the change. #OneVidaAtATime pic.twitter.com/c7EGwJKj4y — LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) June 20, 2018

And Kellett’s old stomping ground of iZombie put their cards on the table too …after holding them up clearly: