ABC has acquired rights to Family Food Fight, a culinary competition series based on an Aussie format from Endemol Shine Australia. The network will air eight episodes, with a date to be announced. Restaurateur and cookbook author Ayesha Curry will host, and judges will be unveiled at a later date.

The series features eight families competing against one another using their own recipes to vie for the title of “America’s No. 1 Food Family,” with the winner taking home a $100,000 prize. ABC said the show will “focus on relatable, yet aspirational, home-cooked meals, inspiring budding home cooks across the nation to don their aprons and get into the kitchen together.”

The Aussie series was recently renewed for a second season on Nine.

Endemol Shine North America will produce the U.S. version, with Curry, Robert Flutie and Shab Azma executive producing via Yardie Girl Productions and DJ Nurre, Georgie Hurford-Jones and Faye Stapleton exec producing for Endemol Shine North America.