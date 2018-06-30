Hollywood did not come to play as A-listers joined the masses for Families Belong Together rallies all across the nation. From New York City to Los Angeles, the immigration march comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s policy of separating families at the southern border — which has been weighing heavily on everyone’s minds as of late. Organizers estimated upwards of 75K supporters at Families Belong Together — Freedom for Immigrants March Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, the streets of downtown were filled with protestors joined by actors such as Laura Dern, Mira Sorvino, Connie Britton as well as Vida showrunner Tanya Saracho and One Day at a Time‘s Justina Machado. Writers and staff from latter two shows have been very vocal since the issue has become a hot-button topic in the past two weeks, urging their peers to donate to support legal services for detained separated parents and funding for their release.

Also joining them were John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Teigen gave a rousing speech before introducing Legend who played a rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and also debuted his new single “Preach.”

The actors in L.A. aren’t the only ones who took to the streets and to social media to show their support. In Washington D.C., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys, and America Ferrera represented, but it was Orange is the New Black star Diane Guerrero whose story hit closest to home as she spoke from experience, sharing her story of separated from her parents when they were deported. Miranda also sang a lullaby rendition of “Dear Theodosia” from Hamilton to kids whose parents were taken from them at the border.

Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer and Carrie Coon posted images and videos from the New York City march while Alec Baldwin and Ellen Page did the same.

Organizers estimated upwards of 75,000 supporters at the Families Belong Together – Freedom for Immigrants March in Los Angeles. Over 60,000 attended the march in Chicago, while New York and San Francisco saw over 30,000 attendees and D.C. had over 35,000.

baby’s first rally. #keepfamiliestogether A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 30, 2018 at 12:33pm PDT

Today @LauraDern is joining the #FamiliesBelongTogether march with HBO in support of reuniting families separated at the U.S. border. For more on how to get involved visit https://t.co/dyo83baCOG pic.twitter.com/5cIYp3n7JL — HBO (@HBO) June 30, 2018

#FamiliesBelongTogetherLA A post shared by @ lauradern on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:46am PDT

First pic of the day @familiesbelong #familiesbelongtogethermarch Los Angeles all these years later we are still trying to heed Lincoln & follow the “better angels of our nature.” #EndFamilySeparation #EndFamilyDetention #NoHumanisIllegal pic.twitter.com/kxmzraO6az — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) June 30, 2018

Hey Tweeple! I’m here at the New York #FamiliesBelongTogether rally at Cadman Plaza. The crowd is marching across the bridge!!!!!! This is what democracy looks like. Come join us NOW. XO PS: Not in NY? Check the link for an event near you 🙏🏾https://t.co/xLKobLcWHT pic.twitter.com/63ZygRGFvH — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 30, 2018

#familiesbelongtogether✊🏽❤️ NYC A post shared by Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

#familysbelongtogether nyc @alysiareiner @kerrywashington @padmalakshmi A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:21am PDT

We’re not backing down. #familiesbelongtogether A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

The real America A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jun 30, 2018 at 8:30am PDT