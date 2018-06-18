is increasing its presence this year at VidCon as the annual convention in Anaheim has emerged as the epicenter of the digital video scene.

For the first time, two of the social media giant’s executives, Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger and Facebook Vice President Fidji Simo, will participate in a fireside chat, talking about the future of video with Ami Dunn McClure, 35, Nigerian mother of the McClure twins who’ve become social media phenomenons.

VidCon’s Jim Louderback said the show, started in 2010 by the Vlogbrothers, John and Hank Green, has long been associated with YouTube and the ascendency of user-generated content.

The conference, which kicks off Wednesday night with a festival concert and continues through Saturday at the Anaheim Convention Center, is seeing broader participation from other digital platforms.

Livestreaming platform Twitch is joining this year for the first time as a sponsor and Snap taking part in panel discussions. Other digital media notables joining the digital media scrum include , Pinterest, LinkedIn, Musical.ly and LiveMe.

“We’re certainly Switzerland for platforms and media,” Louderback said.

As if to underscore the growing importance of the event, Facebook will operate a booth on the show floor for the first time, hosting creator guests including American makeup artist and beauty blogger Huda Kattan, writer and actress Laura Clery, beatboxer 80Fitz, the sketch comedy duo known as The Crazy Gorilla, and the self-described king of pop culture, Doug the Pug.

Facebook’s executives also will take part in a half-dozen industry and creator track presentations, including a discussion about how publishers and advertisers can protect against the latest form of fake news, the emergence of fake videos.

Maria Angelidou-Smith, Facebook’s director of product for the news feed and media monetization, will talk about monetization features, insights and tools in a creator session, along with director of media monetization Kate Orseth. Facebook product manager Chris Hatfield and head of talent partnerships Bree Nguyen will talk about some of the new tools Facebook is building for creators, and how creators are using them to connect with their communities.

Before festivities get underway, Facebook will host more than 120 global creators on Tuesday in Los Angeles for a Creator Day, an event to celebrate their work, network and learn best practices.