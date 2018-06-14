F. Gary Gray’s Fenix Studios has tapped Gary Glushon as Executive Vice President where he’ll oversee building the company’s film and television slate.

Glushon previously served as EVP of China-based Fundamental Films where he executive produced the Ethan Hawke film 24 Hours to Live and oversaw such projects as Keanu Reeve’s upcoming Replicas and the Black List script Hummingbird, with Milla Jovovich attached.

“Gary Glushon is an extremely well-respected, talented and hard-working executive, and I’m excited to welcome him to the team. He has great taste and an exceptional track record of identifying and developing high quality commercial content,” Gray said.

Glushon added, “I’m thrilled to be working with F. Gary Gray, who is one of the most versatile and talented filmmakers and storytellers in the world. His global brand is synonymous with bold, original, commercial and critically successful films and I look forward to helping him grow the company.”

Prior to Fundamental Films, Glushon was VP of Creative Affairs at Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, where he worked on such movies as The Karate Kid, Seven Pounds, This Means War and Hancock.

Gray, coming off of the $1.2 billion worldwide success of The Fate of the Furious, is currently prepping the untitled Men In Black spinoff starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Liam Neeson. Fenix Studios signed a production and development deal with China-based Starlight Culture Entertainment Group last year.

Gray is repped by UTA, Artists First and attorney Nina Shaw.