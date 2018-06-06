Expectation Entertainment, the British production company run by Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham, has moved into podcasting with a David Bowie series led by the former Endemol Shine President himself.

Hincks is co-hosting Stalking Time For The Moon Boys with British comedian David Baddiel. The show, which is named after a lyric from The Bewlay Brothers, a track from Bowie’s 1971 record Hunky Dory, sees the two self-confessed Bowie nerds chatting about Thin White Duke.

Hincks, who has often made the television industry laugh with his own brand of stand-up on the conference scene, said, “There’s no such thing as too much information when it comes to David Bowie and if you don’t believe that, you definitely should not be listening to this [podcast].”

Fantasy Football League star Baddiel, who recently fronted documentary The Trouble with Dad, about his father’s dementia, added, “It’s really just a thing where me and Tim Hincks just talk about our love and admiration for David Bowie and all sorts of pop stars and rock stars that men of our generation are obsessed with.

“If you’re the sort of person who thinks ‘all I really want to do is listen to two middle aged men go on and on and on about how they haven’t really changed in their musical tastes since they were 13’, you want to listen to this podcast.”

BBC Worldwide-backed Expectation is the latest high-profile TV production company to move into the audio format, following companies such as Shondaland, which debuted Katie’s Crib, featuring Scandal‘s Katie Lowes in April.