International sales exec Marie-Laure Montironi is exiting EuropaCorp and moving to Pathe where she will take up the post of Executive Vice President International Sales. Montironi is succeeding sales vet Muriel Sauzay who left Pathé back in January. She officially starts on June 27.

Montironi spent a decade at Luc Besson’s Europa and now becomes the latest key exec to leave. She joined as co-head of the international division in 2008 and became Chief Sales Officer in 2010. Prior to Europa, she was Deputy Director of sales for TV and features at M6 and International Sales and Acquisitions Manager at Télé Images (now Banijay Group).

Montironi’s departure from Europa follows that of U.S. film production president Lisa Ellzey who left in March and CEO Marc Shmuger who exited at the end of December.

Europa has had a bumpy ride in the past year coming off the costly gamble of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. Although, it did recently report a 60% increase in annual revenues to 223.7M euros driven by all media sales of the film. International sales were responsible for about 34% of total turnover. However the company did not report profits. Consolidated results will be announced in June.

Europa is looking for investors to prop up or buy out the company and is cutting a third of its French staff. Matters were complicated recently when Besson was accused of rape by an actress, potentially scaring off partners. He has categorically denied the accusations.

On Montironi’s last Cannes slate, Europa notably had the Besson-directed Anna, Thomas Vinterberg’s Kursk and Guillaume Canet’s Little White Lies 2. She will be succeeded in her Europa role by Kevin Deysson.

Pathé recently has been handling the upcoming Judy Garland biopic Judy starring Renée Zellweger as well as Paul Verhoeven’s Elle follow-up, Benedetta.