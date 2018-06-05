Zendaya is set to lead the cast of Euphoria, the HBO pilot based on the Israeli “Kids-meets-Trainspotting” teen drama series. HBO programming president Casey Bloys unveiled the pilot order in March at the INTV conference in Jerusalem.

The pilot, to be written by The Wizard of Lies scribe Sam Levinson, also has cast A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Brian “Astro” Bradley, The Last Ship and Grey’s Anatomy alum Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale). Augustine Frizzell will be the director/co-executive producer.

Euphoria revolves around the story of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship as told by a lying, drug-addicted 17-year-old girl named Rue, to be played by Zendaya.

Levinson also will executive produce alongside Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Tmira Yardeni (the trio who created the original Israeli series), Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon. A24 Television is producing.

Zendaya recently starred in Fox’s The Greatest Showman and Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and toplines the Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover. She is repped by CAA, Monster Talent Management and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.

Apatow is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham; Bradley by Paradigm; Cloud by Hirsch Wallerstein; Dane by CAA, Management 360 and Stone, Meyer, Genow; Demie by CAA, Mosaic and attorney Marcy Morris; and Elordi by Gersh, Fourward and Nicky Gluyas Management.

Ferreira is with Aperture Talent, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz; King by BRS/Gage Talent Agency; Reid by CAA, Management 360 and Felker Toczek; Schafer by Elite Model Management New York and Brenden Waterhouse; and Sweeney by Paradigm and Curtis Talent Management.