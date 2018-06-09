Eunice Gayson, who became the first-ever Bond Girl when she played Sylvia Trench in the James Bond film franchise kickoff Dr. No and then reprised her role in From Russia With Love, died on Friday. She was 90.

Gayson’s official Twitter feed related the news this morning.

“We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first ‘Bond girl’ who played Sylvia Trench in Dr. No and From Russia With Love has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family,” James Bond movie producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli added today.

Gayson, born in Surrey, England in 1928, had a 60-year career on stage and screen that began in the late 1940s. She appeared in 1958’s horror film The Revenge of Frankenstein before landing the role of Trench on 1962’s Dr. No opposite Sean Connery.

It was Gayson’s character who, at the card table, first asked James Bond his name. His response: “Bond. James Bond.”

After appearing again the next year in From Russia With Love, Gayson went on to appear in iconic TV series like The Saint (opposite another Bond, Roger Moore) and The Avengers.