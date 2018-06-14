ABC News has named Ethan Nelson new executive producer of What Would You Do? He replaces Danielle Rossen, who had created the concept for the series, and who left in May after more than two decades with ABC News.
From ABC News President James Goldston’s note to staff about Nelson’s appointment:
A talented and creative producer, he’s played a critical role at many ABC News programs during 11 years here.
Most recently an executive broadcast producer for GMA, Ethan has helped develop all kinds of innovative new elements in the program, including the introduction of a studio audience for the 8:00 hour, GMA’s unforgettable African safari and 40 hours of non-stop programming to mark the show’s 40th anniversary. In 2012 Ethan was an integral member of the team when GMA went to #1, toppling Today for the first time in 16 years.
In between two runs at GMA, Ethan was co-executive producer for season 1 of Katie Couric’s daytime show on ABC. He began his ABC News career in 2004 as a field producer for 20/20 and Nightline.
Please join me in congratulating Ethan on his new role.
James