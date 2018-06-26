EXCLUSIVE: It’s a Rescue Me reunion: Callie Thorne has been tapped to co-star opposite Denis Leary in Erase, USA Network’s crime thriller-with-a-twist drama pilot.

Created by Leary and Alex Cary, Erase is the story of Donal O’Neal (Leary), a dirty ex-cop who decides to do the right thing and bring down his complicit superior officers. In this gritty crime thriller, laced with elements of black comedy, Donal races against time to repair the damage he’s done to his estranged family while trying to avoid being killed by his enemies.

USA Network

Thorne will play Donna O’Neal, Donal’s first love, ex-wife and mother of his children. A woman of strong backbone and incorruptible moral compass whose strength and Achilles’ heel is her compassion.

Leary and Cary executive produce, along with Jim Serpico and Tom Sellitti for Universal Cable Prods.

This marks Thorne’s return to USA, where she headlined the series Necessary Roughness for its three-season run, landing a Golden Globe nomination.

Related2018 USA Network Pilots

In addition to her seven-season run opposite Leary on FX’s Rescue Me as the widow of Tommy’s (Leary) firefighter cousin and best friend, Thorne also did an arc on Leary’s followup FX series, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.

Thorne most recently was seen opposite Marisa Tomei in the indie Shotgun, which premiered at SXSW 2018. Additionally, she recently reprised her recurring role as Nikki Staines on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU. Thorne is repped by Gersh and Untitled.