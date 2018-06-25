Industry veteran Laura Sher has joined Epix as EVP, Head of Business and Legal Affairs, Original Programming. She will supervise negotiation and execution of all aspects of business agreements related to Epix original scripted and unscripted programming.

“Laura is an outstanding executive whose expertise and experience will provide tremendous value as Epix continues to grow its investment in original programming,”said Epix President Michael Wright, to whom Sher will report. “Her insights into the evolving nature of deal-making in the original programming space are vital to our efforts to build strong creative partnerships and continue to expand the Epix footprint.”

Sher joins MGM’s Epix from Cowen, DeBaets, Abraham & Sheppard LLP, where she was a partner in the Entertainment practice, providing strategic advice to a range of clients. Before that she was Head of TV Business Affairs at Creative Artists Agency and earlier was SVP Business and Legal Affairs, Business Development at AMC Networks. While there she headed business and legal affairs for IFCTV, SundanceTV and BBC America.

“I am excited to join Epix in this next phase of the network’s growth and to be a part of the team building a growing lineup of top quality programming,” Sher said.

Epix’s slate of originals includes Deep State, Get Shorty, Berlin Station and the docuseries America Divided. Its first scripted comedy Graves was canceled in December after two seasons.