A federal judge today sentenced former Epix digital officer Emil Rensing to just over four years behind bars for his nearly $8 million defrauding of the MGM-owned cabler while he was employed there.

Arrested just over two years ago for the elaborate scheme he pulled off from October 2010 to August 2015 while at Epix, Rensing pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud last year. As well as his incarceration time, Rensing was also hit with three years of supervised release and ordered to to pay $7.8 million in restitution to Epix.

After receiving a flurry of last-minute sentencing correspondence from the defense this week, Judge Victor Marrero today hit Rensing with a 51-month sentence — a punishment far greater than the just over a year the defendant’s lawyers sought, and less than the up to five years federal prosecutors wanted. The four-year and three-month sentence actually is at the low end of the guidelines for such a white-collar crime.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in its sentencing memo or May 29 that “Rensing fails to appreciate the seriousness of his crime and has not fully accepted responsibility for his crime, and reinforce the need for a Guidelines sentence as necessary to reflect the seriousness of the offense, provide just punishment, and general and specific deterrence.”

“Emil Rensing defrauded his employer out of more than $7 million by causing the network to pay Rensing-controlled companies for services that were never rendered,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said after the sentencing hearing this morning in Manhattan. “Rensing used false and stolen identities and dummy email accounts to conceal his role in the payments, and then lied to company lawyers who questioned him about the evident fraud. Today he has been sentenced to prison for his crime.”

Cue the Law & Order theme.