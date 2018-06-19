England’s win over Tunisia proved popular with British TV audiences as a peak of over 18M viewers tuned in to see Harry Kane score a last-minute header against the African team.

The game, which was broadcast on BBC One, averaged 13.73M across the whole game, peaking with 18.3M and a 68.8% share in the final few moments as the Tottenham Hotspur striker defied England’s normal routine of drawing or losing their opening match of a major tournament.

This is compared to an average of 11.5M that tuned in to England’s defeat to Italy in the opening match of the 2014 World Cup, although that game kicked off a little later in the evening. That match, which saw Italy beat England 2-1, peaked with 15.6M viewers. However, neither game could match the peak of England’s opening game of the 2010 World Cup, which peaked with just over 20M viewers.

The BBC also revealed that 3M streamed the match live on video-on-demand platform iPlayer, making it the most streamed live show ever for the British public broadcaster.

England play Panama on Sunday afternoon, followed by Belgium next Thursday.