England’s 6-1 rampage over a poor Panama side in the FIFA 2018 World Cup was watched by over 80% of British television viewers on Sunday afternoon.

The game, which saw Harry Kane and John Stones both score braces against the Central American side, was watched by an average of 9.9M but peaked with 14.1M viewers and a share of more than 82%.

However, the game couldn’t match the peak audience of over 18M that tuned in to see a revitalised England team beat Tunisia in its opening game last Monday, although BBC One, which showed the match did beat that game’s share of 68.8%.

French football fans across the Channel were unable to see England trounce Panama on TF1 with pay channel BeIn claiming sole rights to the match. Ratings are unavailable. In Spain, the Harry Kane & Co drew one of the lower audiences for this tournament with 2.7M viewers from 2PM giving Cuatro a 24.1 share. In Germany, ARD scored 6.91M viewers for a 39.8 share.

This was overall a big weekend for World Cup play, which is proving a major draw for European broadcasters. German’s narrow win over Sweden on Saturday was seen by 27.5M on ARD for a 76.6 share from 8PM local time. In France, TF1 won the slot with 6.5M viewers and 37.2% of the TV audience while in Spain, Telecinco snatched a 40 share with 4.1M watching.

Sunday night’s Poland v Colombia was a big victory for the latter, and for TF1 in France with 6.63M supporters and a 30 share. In Germany, which continues to throw off huge scores even when the Mannschaft isn’t on the pitch, 12.74M tuned in to Poland v Colombia for a 37.7 share. Spain also highly rated that game as 32.7% of all TVs were tuned to Telecinco for 4.09M viewers, while in the UK, ITV scored 4.8M (a 28.8% share) for the match, in line with BBC One’s earlier airing of Japan vs Senegal.