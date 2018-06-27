Endemol Shine is to ramp up its production of non-English language drama across Europe with The Bridge producer Lars Blomgren stepping into a new role to oversee this push.

Blomgren, who was most recently Managing Director of Endemol Shine’s Swedish producer Filmlance International, where he produced the Scandinavian crime drama, will become Head of Scripted, Europe, Middle East and Africa. He will work closely with Endemol Shine’s producer in non-English language markets, which between them produced 41 scripted shows in 2017.

In the new role, he will work with Nordic labels including Filmlance and Rubicon, German producer Wiedemann and Berg, NL Flms in the Netherlands, ES Fiction in France, Diagonol in Spain and Endemol Shine Studios Israel. Each will continue to run as currently, with an additional reporting line to Blomgren.

It hopes to bolster its business and build on shows such as Netflix’s Dark, TNT Serie’s 4 Blocks, Antena 3’s Matadero and Reshet’s Harem as well as TF1 France’s forthcoming Insoupçonnable and TV2 Norway’s The Councilman.

Anders Landström will replace Blomgren as MD of Filmlance International; he has been with the producer since 2000 and worked on The Bridge as well as TV4’s The Sandhamm Murders. Both begin their new roles in September.

Peter Salmon, Chief Creative Officer, Endemol Shine Group said, “This is about taking an already stunning portfolio to new heights, working with the established and emerging talent from across Europe, Middle East and Asia. The world’s appetite for great scripted stories is exciting, growing and changing fast. The fact that a global production leader like Endemol Shine has asked one of its stars, Lars Blomgren, to spearhead this charge across key territories speaks volumes for our ambition. Lars has trail-blazed from Scandinavia as godfather to wonderful Nordic Noir titles like The Bridge. Now, working with our great scripted producers from Madrid to Amsterdam, Paris to Tel Aviv, Rome to Oslo – and beyond – we want to unleash the full potential of our non English stable for our existing buyers as well as new partners and platforms.”

Blomgren added, “It’s a privilege to be given an opportunity to work with such a talented and extraordinary group of international scripted producers across Endemol Shine. As the final chapter closes on Bron, it feels the right time to apply everything I’ve learned with it across 10 years on the international stage to this new challenge. It has been an hugely enjoyable 24 years in total at Filmlance, working with so many gifted friends, including of course Anders, who is the perfect person to lead that very special company from here.”