Bozoma Saint John, most recently the top branding executive at Uber after stints at PepsiCo, Beats Music and Apple, has joined Endeavor as its chief marketing officer. She will focus on overseeing marketing efforts on behalf of Endeavor and its network of companies including WME and IMG, as well as its clients and brands like the UFC and The Miss Universe Organization.

Saint join has spent more than 20 years at big global brands, most recently at the ride-sharing service where she was Chief Brand Officer. She was brought in during the reign of now-former CEO Travis Kalanick. She came to Uber from Apple Music, where she landed after it acquired Beats Music in a near $3 billion deal in 2014. She joined Uber in June 2017.

“Boz’s strong creative vision has the power to create cultural moments that are transformative for brands,” said Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel in the announcement. “We’re excited for what it means when her vision comes face-to-face with our client roster and portfolio of brands who are shaping the cultural conversation around the world every day.”

Added WME/IMG co-president Mark Shapiro: “Boz leaves an indelible mark on every brand, product, and event she encounters. She’s not afraid to ask the tough questions, take bold risks, and demand the best out of everyone. She’s a true agent of change, and we’re looking forward to having her help us usher in a new era of innovation for our clients and our own brand.”