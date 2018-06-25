EXCLUSIVE: Giselle is on the move. Nicole Ari Parker, who joined Empire as a recurring midway through this past fourth season, has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming fifth season of Fox’s hip-hop-themed family drama.

Parker, who appeared in five episodes last season, plays Giselle Barker, Eddie Barker’s (Forest Whitaker) beautiful trophy ex-wife. Season five finds Giselle stepping out of the shadow of her ex, Eddie Barker, (Whitaker) in an effort to seize power herself. Along the way she’ll tackle grudges, make unexpected alliances and find a surprising love interest.

Empire, from creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV, is Fox’s No.2 series in adults 18-49 and total viewers. Parker joins returning series regulars Terence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere “Yazz” Gray, Trai Byers, Grace Byers, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Serayah, Xzibit, Rumer Willis, Andre Royo and Terrell Carter.

Parker, who currently is recurring on the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, is repped by Gersh and LINK.