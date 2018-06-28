And the Emmy nominations announcer jobs go to … Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold. The Television Academy said today that The Handmaid’s Tale co-star and lead of the upcoming medical drama New Amsterdam will read the list of nominees for the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on July 12.

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington will join Wiley and Eggold at the nominations ceremony, which will stream live on Emmys.com.

Television Academy

Wiley scored an Emmy nom of her own last year for her role as Moira, the longtime best friend of June (Elisabeth Moss) on Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale — which scored an upset 2017 Emmy win for Outstanding Drama Series. Her credits also include Orange Is the New Black, You’re the Worst and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes.

Eggold stars in NBC’s fall drama New Amsterdam as Bellevue hospital’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. The series premieres September 25 in the plum post-This Is Us slot. It’s a return to the Peacock for Eggold, who starred on The Blacklist: Redemption and The Blacklist before that.

“It has been another exceptional year in television marked by extraordinary storytelling from a wealth of diverse and innovative content creators,” Washington said. “We are pleased to have these two talented performers join us to announce this year’s Emmy nominees and to celebrate television excellence.”

The 70th Emmycast is set for September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, airing live on NBC. Saturday Night Live co-head writers and “Weekend Update” anchors Michael Che and Colin Yost will host the ceremony.