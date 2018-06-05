Believe it or not, Emmy season is upon us, and who better to help us kick it off than some of TV’s biggest stars? Actors from shows like 13 Reasons Why, Westworld, Dear White People, The Good Doctor and so many more danced and dined the night away on the rooftop of the Dream Hotel in Hollywood. A big thanks to everyone who attended! Take a look at the gallery above to see all the fun.
Deadline Emmy Season Kickoff Party – PHOTOS
by Scott Shilstone
