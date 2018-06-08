Emma Thompson, Tom Hardy and Keira Knightley are some of the A-list stars that have been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List alongside industry executives including BBC Studios boss Tim Davie and Endemol Shine CEO Sophie Turner-Laing.

Sense and Sensibility star Thompson has been awarded a damehood, known as a dame commander of the order of the British Empire in the honors list, while The Dark Knight star Hardy was awarded a CBE and Pirates of the Caribbean star Knightley handed an OBE.

The awards recognize the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom and are the most high-profile awards made by the British monarch.

Professor Mary Beard, Professor of Classics, University of Cambridge, best known for presenting BBC documentaries such as Pompeii, has also been awarded a damehood, while BBC News reporter Kate Adie has been given a CBE, as has BBC Studios boss Davie, World Without End author Ken Follett, University Challenge host Bamber Gascoigne and The Jazz Baroness director Hannah Mary Rothschild.

Suffragette and The Hour writer Abi Morgan, Danger Mouse creator Brian Cosgrove was given an OBE for services to the UK animation industry, alongside Gardener’s World host Monty Don, Carry On actress Fenella Fielding, John McVay, boss of British producer association Pact, and Endemol Shine boss Turner Laing.

Stacey Dooley, host of a number of BBC Three documentaries including Child Labour, has been given an MBE, alongside TV diversity campaigner Simone Pennant, Jannine Waddell, boss of Northern Irish production company Waddell Media, producer of Million Dollar Car Hunters, and Showstoppers actor Gary Wilmot.