Last week, Ryan Murphy announced that the next installment of American Horror Story would be a crossover of season 1’s “Murder House” and season 3’s “Coven.” Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates are all set to return and now it seems that Emma Roberts will be reprising her role as Madison Montgomery from “Coven.”

Roberts posted a short video on Instagram during Murphy’s latest series Pose saying, “Surprise bitch, bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.” Based on the black dress and the condescending tone, it is pretty clear that she was in character as the shady, sharp-tongued starlet Madison.

Madison died not once, but twice during “Coven.” Jessica Lange’s Fiona slit her throat and she was resurrected by Misty Day (Lily Rabe). She died a second time when Kyle (Evan Peters) strangled her. That said, I’m sure they will find a way to bring her back to life for season 8.

After Roberts posted the video, there was a playful Twitter exchange between her and Murphy where they joked about what her first lines would be. Murphy also responded to tweet asking if “Coven” actress Taissa Farmiga would be back for season 8 which he replied, “All the witches are being asked back.” The tweet has since been deleted.