Emily Mortimer, who is in Disney’s big Christmas release, Mary Poppins Returns opposite Emily Blunt, Lin Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, has signed with UTA.

Most recently, Mortimer starred in Stacy Cochran’s drama Write When You Get Work and Sally Potter’s The Party and will next star in Isabelle Coixet’s The Bookshop — which was released in Europe earlier this year, and for which she received a Goya Award nomination.

On the television side, Mortimer created and starred in HBO’s acclaimed comedy series Doll & Em as Emily opposite her real-life best friend Dolly Wells.

Prior to that role, she starred as MacKenzie McHale opposite Jeff Daniels on Aaron Sorkin’s Golden Globe nominated series The Newsroom for HBO.

Mortimer is also an accomplished stage actress and has appeared in productions of Parlour Song, The Merchant of Venice and The Lights, to name a few.

On the production side, Mortimer continues to work alongside her husband Alessandro Nivola for King Bee Productions which has several projects in development and a first look deal at eOne.

She continues to be represented by Lighthouse Management & Media, Narrative PR and Sloane Offer, as well as Tavistock Wood Management in the UK. She was previously with WME.