Ellen DeGeneres will cap a three-city, eight-night stand-up tour in August — her first in 15 years — with Seattle performances to be filmed for her first Netflix comedy special.

Presented by Live Nation, the string of stand-up shows launches August 10 at San Diego’s Balboa Theatre, moves to San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall on August 15 and concludes August 23 at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall (see the complete schedule below).

Long before her primetime sitcom Ellen or her hugely successful syndicated daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres began her career as a comedy club emcee in her hometown of New Orleans. Her 2001 and 2003 HBO stand-up specials earned multiple Emmy nominations, and last year she announced she’d return to the stand-up stage for a new special, joining such other comedy superstars as Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld at Netflix.

Here are DeGeneres’ tour dates:

August 10: San Diego, Balboa Theatre August 11: San Diego, Balboa Theatre August 12: San Diego, Balboa Theatre August 15 – San Francisco, Davies Symphony Hall August 16 – San Francisco, Davies Symphony Hall August 17 – San Francisco, Davies Symphony Hall August 22 – Seattle, Benaroya Hall August 23 – Seattle, Benaroya Hall

The Seattle dates will be filmed for the Netflix special, to air later this year. Tickets for tour are being sold via Ticketmaster’s verified fan service starting today.