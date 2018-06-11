“Have you ever dreamed of exploring someone else’s consciousness, exploring their deep dark thoughts?”

Such were Elijah Wood’s pitch today at Ubisoft’s E3 presentation at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown L.A., where he revealed an extended look at the VR game Transference he’s been in production on over the last few years under his SpectreVision genre label.

The psychological thriller first-person exploration VR game, which debuts this fall, puts players into the uploaded memory data of a traumatized mental patient.

The backstory: When brilliant-but-troubled scientist Raymond Hayes experiments with brain data collected from himself and his family, their combined consciousness begins to form a dark and twisted digital simulation. Players will be enveloped in this mind-bending digital world and shift between the perspectives of Raymond, his wife Katherine, and their son Benjamin to recover the fragmented family memories and attempt to piece together their mystery.

Developed by FunHouse, a division of Ubisoft Montreal, and Wood’s SpectreVision, Transference will be available in full VR on PSVR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. For those without VR, the game will be fully playable on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches this fall.