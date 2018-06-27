Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless actress who has been a headstrong, if off and on, force for good as the soap’s Ashley Abbott since 1982, is leaving the fictional Genoa City. The actress announced today her upcoming departure from the show.

She won a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for the role in April.

“Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September,” Davidson tweeted today. “I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!!”

Davidson expressed a wish for “a little more control over” her day-to-day life.

Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September. I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!! Time for a little more control over my day to day! ❤️❤️💋 — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) June 27, 2018

The actress’ 2018 Daytime Emmy was her second overall (she won in 2014 for her role on NBC’s Days of Our Lives). Other soaps she’s appeared on include The Bold and the Beautiful, a CBS show like Y&R.

Davidson also has done a stint for reality TV, appearing from 2014-18 on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.