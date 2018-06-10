The Seattle International Film Festival announced its award winners this afternoon across a range of categories, with notable honors going to the narrative features Eighth Grade and The Reports on Sarah and Saleem.

Eighth Grade captured Best Film honors in the audience-determined Golden Space Needle Awards, with star Elsie Fisher also taking home Best Actress. Reports, which is directed by Muayad Alayan, won the jury prize in the main narrative competition.

The festival bills itself as the largest and most highly attended U.S. fest. This year’s 25-day edition began May 17. It featured more than 400 films representing 90 countries.

The annual “Best of SIFF” lineup will be announced later today and the festival’s five cinema screens will resume daily service on Friday with a mix of Best of SIFF titles and other screenings.

Here is the full list of winners in the Golden Space Needle rankings determined by 80,000 audience ballots, as well as jury selections for outstanding narrative and documentary features:

GOLDEN SPACE NEEDLE AWARDS

BEST FILM

Eighth Grade, directed by Bo Burnham (USA 2018)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, directed by Morgan Neville (USA 2018)

BEST DIRECTOR

Gustav Möller, The Guilty (Denmark 2018)

BEST ACTOR

Miguel Ángel Solá, The Last Suit (Argentina/Poland/Spain/France/Germany 2017)

BEST ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade (USA 2018)

BEST SHORT FILM

Emergency, directed by Carey Williams (USA 2017)

OFFICIAL COMPETITION

GRAND JURY PRIZE

The Reports on Sarah and Saleem (directed by Muayad Alayan, Palestine/Netherlands/Germany/Mexico 2018)

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

The Heiresses (directed by Marcelo Martinessi, Paraguay/Uruguay/Germany/Brazil/Norway/France 2018)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

GRAND JURY PRIZE

Inventing Tomorrow (directed by Laura Nix, USA 2018)

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Afghan Cycles (directed by Sarah Menzies, USA/France/Afghanistan 2018)