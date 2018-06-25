EXCLUSIVE: Edward James Olmos, George Lopez, and Major Crimes and Battlestar Galactica alum Mary McDonnell are set for Walking With Herb, a faith-based film based on the novel by Joe S. Bullock. Ross Marks (Homage, Twilight of the Golds) is at the helm, directing the feature from a screenplay adapted by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Mark Medoff (Children of A Lesser God).

Here’s a synopsis: Sixty-five-year-old Joe (Olmos) is struggling with his faith as his three-year-old granddaughter and her father have just died. While at work, he receives a message from God on his computer screen that tells him he has been chosen to deliver an inspirational message to the world that the seemingly impossible is possible. God tells Joe, a former amateur golfer, that he is going to play in the World Golf Championship tournament, and if his faith is strong enough, he will win. Joe embarks on this spiritual journey along with God’s personal messenger and motorcyclist, Herb, and on the way learns to make a difference, he must have confidence in his abilities and commit to God before he can succeed.

The pic is slated for a September production-start in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Brian Espinosa, Ross Marks, and Mark Medoff are producing the project, while Olmos, who will begin filming once he wraps on FX’s Mayans M.C., will also serve as an executive producer.

