Baby Driver director Edgar Wright is moving into music documentaries with a feature film on quirky new wavers Sparks. The British director is currently working on a film about the band, which was formed in 1972 by brothers Ron and Russell Mael, who wrote hits including This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us. Driver confirmed that he shot their recent London concert in May and is currently scouring the archives for footage for the film, which is being produced by his long-time Big Talk collaborator Nira Park and financed by MRC. Wright has previously directed a number of music videos for the likes of Beck, The Bluetones and Pharrell Williams. The Shaun of the Dead director is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Independent Talent Group.

The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey is the latest high-profile actor to join the BBC and Amazon’s Good Omens. Morrissey will play Captain Vincent, the captain of the Morbillo, a cruise ship which encounters the sunken city of Atlantis. He joins the cast alongside Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as demon Crowley as well as Jon Hamm and Miranda Richardson. Principal photography began in London earlier this year and will continue until the summer in London, Oxfordshire and South Africa for a 2019 launch. Described as equal parts humor and horror, fantasy and drama, Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except that Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon, are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.

TaTaTu, the AMBI-backed social entertainment platform that uses blockchain technology to reward its audience, claims to have sold $575M worth of digital tokens in private sales ahead of launch. Among the supporters of the TTU Tokens are Prince Felix of Luxembourg, cryptocurrency investment firms BlockTower Capital and Lvna Capital, and Ambi backer Monika Bacardi. Projects in development for the platform include feature The Sound of Freedom, with Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino, a documentary on actor Jeremy Renner’s music for Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad, and a Lamborghini biopic starring Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin. Meanwhile, former Apple Vice President of Education John Couch, has joined TaTaTu to oversee the company’s advisory board. TaTaTu will pay TTU tokens to those who pay to watch movies, play games and listen to music, and the TTU tokens can be traded for cash. The same blockchain technology used by TaTaTu is used by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. According to the firm it has already amassed 200,000 registrants to a waiting list to use the platform and app when it segues into Beta launch mode in early July.