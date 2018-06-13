Disney has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Dumbo, Tim Burton’s live-action remake of the Disney classic.

The trailer, which features Norwegian popstar Aurora singing Baby Mine, features clips of Dreamland as well as Dumbo taking flight for the first time.

Danny DeVito, who stars in the film alongside Colin Farrell, Michal Keaton, Eva Green and Alan Arkin, revealed at CinemaCon earlier this year that while the original film sees Dumbo take his first flight at the end of the movie, the live-action remake starts with the elephant jetting off.

Dumbo is set to open in theaters on March 29, 2019.