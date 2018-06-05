President Donald Trump continued to declare victory the morning after announcing he had uninvited Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles from the White House after all but a handful of them had declined to attend the annual event.

Via Twitter this morning, Trump recast the Super Bowl celebration as the White House’s first annual “No Escaping To Locker Rooms!” concert. The United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus have been conscripted to perform “the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country,” Trump tweeted.

Previous night, Trump had savaged the Eagles, who, he told his followers, “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

Trump previously has boasted NFL player knee-taking is a “good issue” for him.

The “1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better,” Trump declared of his decision to uninvite the team, whose players had not engaged in knee-taking during the season.

Pity the White House staffer now in charge of making sure 1,000 people attend this afternoon’s Eagles-free event.

The White House Super Bowl ceremony would have been the first since the league toughened rules on standing for the national anthem before games. Players who might previously have taken a knee during the anthem – “sons of bitches,” as President Trump has described them – now have the option of remaining in the locker room during anthem playing.

In this morning’s flurry of tweets, Trump consoled himself with a trip down Memory Lane, ticking off previous sports champs who have visited the White House.

This morning in Trump tweets:

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others. National Anthem & more great music today at 3:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018