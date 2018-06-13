Though North Korea still has the all of warheads and missile systems it had before Donald Trump sat down with dictator Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday, POTUS this morning tweet-boasted “There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.”

“A long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,” Trump simpered. “Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!”

Party poopers on some, but not all morning TV news programs, were noted North Korea still has all the warheads and missile systems it had before Trump’s Singapore sit-down with Kim.

And, hours earlier, Jimmy Kimmel reminded us our “The Art Of The Deal” president says he got Kim to promise to destroy a major missile testing site but it was not in the paperwork they signed “because we did not have time.” And other skeptics blasted Trump for agreeing to end “war games” – aka military exercises – with South Korea, without first consulting with that country’s leaders.

Trump’s storyline, however, went like this: “Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea.”

“President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer – sleep well tonight!”

“We save a fortune by not going war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith – which both sides are!”

