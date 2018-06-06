After undergoing an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition nearly a month ago, First Lady Melania Trump is set to appear today with with her husband at FEMA headquarters. They are scheduled to attend a briefing to discuss preparedness for the 2018 hurricane season, which started June 1.

To make sure her return to the public eye is as awkward as possible, President Donald Trump tweeted this morning, “the Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!”

He also tweeted, “four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!”

No argument from Joe Scarborough, who agreed entirely that “it would be a ‘vicious’ and ‘unfair’ person would lie about a loved one having a facelift for the purpose of causing pain and embarrassment.”

“Mr. President, can you imagine anyone would be so cruel to do such a thing?” Scarborough snarked. Because, of course, exactly one year ago this month Trump tweeted that Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski came to Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve, and “insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Trump’s tweets, followed by Scarborough’s:

I agree that it would be “vicious” and “unfair” to lie about a loved one having a facelift for the purpose of causing pain and embarrassment. Mr. President, can you imagine anyone would be so cruel to do such a thing? https://t.co/zfqjt1LKw2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 6, 2018

…and Trump’s tweets from June 2017:

