President Donald Trump this morning tweeted what his camera-loving personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said over the weekend: Trump can pardon himself. “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Trump tweeted this morning.

POTUS, still spelling challenged, also tweeted that the appointment of “Special Councel [sic]” Robert Mueller is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL!” but that he plays “the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!”

In his morning tweets, Trump again said untruthfully that the investigation he has nicknamed “the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others)” continues “into the mid-terms!” Mueller is a lifelong Republican. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller special counsel to investigate Russian meddling in the presidential election, is a lifelong Republican.

Trump has not yet tweeted this morning about Giuliani’s other headline-grabbing weekend talking point: that Trump could have shot former FBI director James Comey to end the Russia investigation and not face prosecution for it while president.

Giuliani tested that gag last night to Huffington Post, though it’s not original material. Trump test-ran that talker during the election when he claimed he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and it would not cost him votes from his base. It played well with that base.

In his defense, Giuliani has explained that if Trump shot Comey, he would be impeached the next day. “Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him,” possibly explaining why Trump isn’t touching that one on Twitter this morning.

Hours earlier, on ABC’s Sunday Beltway show, Giuliani was asked whether can Trump pardon himself. This after Trump wowed headline writers with a slew of message-sending celebrity pardons and pardon-to-come hints. Trump has that power to pardon himself, Giuliani said, but “no intention of pardoning himself.” He admitted “the political ramifications of that would be tough.”

Trump’s tweets:

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018