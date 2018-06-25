The President of the United States this morning tweet bombed Red Hen Restaurant, seeming to should it be shut down for health code violations. This after the eatery asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave the premises over the weekend.

“The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Donald Trump tweeted this morning. “I

always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside.”

The owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Virginia told WaPo she asked Sanders to leave after determining the restaurant’s staff were uncomfortable with her presence, adding, “I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty and compassion, an

d cooperation.”

Sanders, in turn, tweeted that she had left politely, and always does her best “to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.” Regular watcher of her press briefings know that statement to be fact-challenged, Sanders having recently, as one for-instance, told CNN’s Jim Acosta he was not smart enough to understand short sentences.

After news broke of Sanders’ Red Hen Encounter – she arrived later than the rest of her party and the owner comped all they had consumed – Red Hen’s Yelp page was

bombed both by Trump supporters, and never-Trumpers.

But Dem politicians are not in agreement over restaurant owners’ handling of the situation. Civil rights icon/Rep Elijah Cummings for instance, told CBS Sunday Beltway Show Face the Nation he thinks Red Hen should have served Sanders.

