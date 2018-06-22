President Donald Trump spent this morning damage-controlling the botched baby-snatching immigration-control play he thought would compel Democrats in Congress to vote into law his border security master plan.

In a series of tweets, POTUS claimed media reports about more than 2,000 snatched children, including the gone-viral audio of little kids wailing for their parents, and photos of distraught infants, are “phony stories of sadness and grief” ginned up by Democrats in hopes it will help them in the midterm election.

“We must maintain a Strong Southern Border. We cannot allow our Country to be overrun by illegal immigrants as the Democrats tell their phony stories of sadness and grief, hoping it will help them in the elections. Obama and others had the same pictures, and did nothing about it!” he tweeted. This after telling media from the White House that he, his wife and the First Daughter Ivanka, were deeply affected by the moving stories from the border, as he signed the executive order throwing in the towel on his baby-snatch policy.

“80% of Mexico’s Exports come to the United States. They totally rely on us, which is fine with me,” he continued. “They do have, though, very strong Immigration Laws. The U.S. has pathetically weak and ineffective Immigration Laws that the Democrats refuse to help us fix. Will speak to Mexico!”

After pushing Republicans to fast-track immigration, this morning he pulled a 180, telling them to “stop wasting their time on immigration” until after they can elect more people from their party in both houses.

“Elect more Republicans in November and we will pass the finest, fairest and most comprehensive Immigration Bills anywhere in the world,’ Trump urged via . “Right now we have the dumbest and the worst. Dems are doing nothing but Obstructing. Remember their motto, RESIST! Ours is PRODUCE!”

If you’re getting that Trump Whiplash sensation again it may be because, earlier this week, POTUS had tweeted: “Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration.”

Trump’s tweets:

We must maintain a Strong Southern Border. We cannot allow our Country to be overrun by illegal immigrants as the Democrats tell their phony stories of sadness and grief, hoping it will help them in the elections. Obama and others had the same pictures, and did nothing about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

80% of Mexico’s Exports come to the United States. They totally rely on us, which is fine with me. They do have, though, very strong Immigration Laws. The U.S. has pathetically weak and ineffective Immigration Laws that the Democrats refuse to help us fix. Will speak to Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Elect more Republicans in November and we will pass the finest, fairest and most comprehensive Immigration Bills anywhere in the world. Right now we have the dumbest and the worst. Dems are doing nothing but Obstructing. Remember their motto, RESIST! Ours is PRODUCE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018