During a campaign rally in West Columbia S.C. for Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, Donald Trump continued his opus of bashing late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, but added Jimmy Fallon to his hit list after the Tonight Show host essentially apologized to the public for having him on his show three years ago.

Trump continued to complain about Fallon but went down the list and took jabs at the “guy on CBS” (aka Colbert) calling him a “lowlife” and dug into Kimmel, saying that he is “terrible.” Night after night, the two have an endless arsenal of jokes aimed at the former Celebrity Apprentice host.

“I can laugh at myself,” said Trump. “If I couldn’t, I’d be in big trouble…they’re not talented people.”

Trump also addressed director David Lynch calling him “one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted things so much” in a recent interview with The Guardian. He added, “No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

These words, like the cheers from the MAGA-soaked crowd in S.C., fueled Trump’s ego. So much he made a little joke about Lynch’s comments. “His career in Hollywood is officially over,” he said.