UPDATED with Trump’s announcement: President Donald Trump this morning announced he will sign an executive order ending his policy of snatching children from immigrant parents crossing the southern border; nuking his previous position that only Congress could fix his baby separation/detention.

“Republicans insist on security for our country. And we will have that. At the same time we have compassion and we want to keep families together. It’s very important,” Trump said at one of those White House gatherings of GOP lawmakers and officials of which he is so fond.

“I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that.”

“The people in this room want to do that, and are working on various pieces of legislation to get it done. But I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive, but ultimately will be matched by legislation, I’m sure.”

In a rare glimpse at his anger over his retreat, Trump explained the “dilemma”:

“If you’re weak, which some people like you to be – really really pathetically weak – the country’s going to be overrun with millions of people. And if you’re strong, then you ‘don’t have any heart’.”

“Perhaps I’d rather be strong. But that’s a tough dilemma.”

Trump told the cameras, “We’re having a lot of problem with Democrats. They don’t want to vote for anything. They don’t care about lack of security; they would like to have open borders.”

Then Trump announced he is canceling tomorrow’s Congressional picnic, because the optics would be mind-blowingly bad for them to be frolicking on the White House lawn as all those photos, and that audio, of toddlers weeping for their parents were circulating – or, as Trump put it, “you know it doesn’t feel right to have a picnic for Congress when working on doing something important.”

Then POTUS took viewers on a tour of the big table and Republicans in the seats said glowing things about him.

FNC’s chief White House correspondent John Roberts broke the news of this morning’s Trump about-face, reporting POTUS was “considering some sort of executive action” allowing children to stay with detained parents through immigration adjudication process,” surprising House Republicans who had just held a presser to push an immigration bill they said they would put to vote tomorrow.

Earlier today – not that it would necessarily matter to Trump – his child-snatching “zero tolerance” border policy was condemned by Pope Francis. It also got blasted by the Canadian and Brit PMs, though it’s unlikely that would have moved him either. Republicans worry those pictures and audio will clobber them in the coming midterm elections.

Previous night, Trump met with House Republicans and acknowledged the photos of snatched babies at the border and audio of weeping babies in cages was not a good look “politically” and the problem was theirs to fix, legislatively.

Just a couple hours before Trump staged his big about face, House Speaker Paul Ryan hopped to it, holding a presser at which he dangled the prospect of ending Trump’s baby-abuse immigration strategy, in exchange for signing a bill that would:

-Require DHS to keep families in custody during criminal proceedings

-Provide a path to citizenship for some DACA recipients

-End diversity visa lottery

-Cut family-based visas

-Designate $25B for border security including the wall Trump vowed Mexico would pay for

-Tag $7B to expand DHS family holding centers.

New Mexico’s Dem Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned CNN viewers the bill does not end Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy which guarantees continued separation of families, saying “I will not vote for bill that does not end family separations,” and adding, “Just because Speaker Ryan says that it does, does not mean that it does.”

She also noted the Cato Institute reports 82% of Dreamers will NOT benefit from any of the so called protections in the bill.