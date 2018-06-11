Surprising no one, Fox News confirmed President Donald Trump is giving his first post-summit sit down to pal Sean Hannity. Hannity is in Singapore, where Trump is about to sit down for his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The interview, which will be conducted at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore, will air in full on FNC’s Hannity on Tuesday at 9PM ET.

Trump will get asked about the outcome of the meeting, and relations between the U.S. and North Korea going forward, FNC promised