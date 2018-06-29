Touting the six month anniversary of his tax cuts to a standing-ovation crowd in the East Room of the White House, President Donald Trump took a moment to address the murder of five journalists at Capital Gazette Newspaper in Annapolis the day previous.

“This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief,” Trump told the gathering of fans. “Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job,” said the former TV show host who repeatedly has revved up his rally crowds referring to the media as the “enemy” of the American people.

“To the families of the victims, there are no words to express our sorrow for your loss. Horrible, horrible event, horrible thing happened,” he said.

He pledged “eternal support” to the families of victims. “The suffering is so great – I’ve seen some of the people – so great.”

“My government will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life,” Trump said.

“We will not ever leave your side. So, our warmest, best wishes and regrets. Horrific, horrible thing. Thank you.”

As Trump was leaving the room, CNN’s Jim Acosta shouted out a question, asking if he would stop calling media the enemy of the people. Trump did not respond.