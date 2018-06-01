“Why aren’t they firing no-talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low-ratings show?” President Donald Trump tweeted this morning.

“A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

One day earlier Bee and her network TBS apologized for the segment on her Wednesday edition of Full Frontal in which she called White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t” for tweeting a photo of herself with one of her children, while headlines were prominent in the news cycle that federal government’s Office of Refugee Resettlement, in 2017, had “lost” 1,500 migrant children. Taking children away from their parents is “so evil, it’s the inciting incident in almost every movie

TBS

we’ve ever cared about,” Bee had described.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, ‘Do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c**t!’” she continued.

“He listens to you! Put on something something tight and low cut and tell your father to f*cking stop it! Tell him it was an Obama thing, and see how it goes!” Bee suggested. That’s a reference to the fact that, over the years, Trump suggested in interviews he found Ivanka so attractive he would date her – were she not his daughter. Trevor Noah even introduced a Daily Show segment about it during Trump’s early campaigning, “Donald Trump Wants To **ng His Daughter,” in the mistaken believe it was the “one thing that might make even the most ardent Trump fans think twice about voting for him.”

Bee wasn’t the first to blast Ivanka Trump for her totally tone-deaf photo-posting; she was the first to use such strong language on the air.

Her remark was widely condemned by talking heads and media outlets, and continues this morning.

Trump’s tweet: