Donald Trump, who has been busy attacking allies and cajoling a dictator, this afternoon got around to looking at Robert De Niro’s recent remarks about him, and has weighed in, calling him “Punchy”

At the Tony Awards, the actor got a standing ovation when he took the stage and immediately said: “I’m just going to say one thing: F-ck Trump!” He then added, “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘f-ck Trump!’” He then pumped both fists, Jake LaMotta-style.

Next day, appearing at a NOBU restaurant-hotel-condo launch in Toronto, De Niro apologized to Canadians for Trump’s “disgusting” blast of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the recent G7. Trump called Trudeau “meek” and “dishonest” for saying, after Trump left early, that he would impose retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. in response to tariffs Trump slapped on Canada. Trump acolytes, meanwhile, chimed in that there is a “special place in hell” for Trudeau who had “stabbed” Trump “in the back.”

CBS leaned on the bleep button during its live trophy-show broadcast’s seven-second delay, so viewers on Sunday night had not heard the unexpurgated version of the well-known Trump critic’s remarks. But the live feed of the broadcasts being played in the press room was uncensored, leading to several Tony winners being asked about the head-snapping moment during their backstage press conferences.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to [sic] many shots to the head by real boxers in movies,” Trump tweeted. “I watched him last night and truly believe me may be ‘punch-drunk.'”

“I guess he does not realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country,” Trump continued, adding, “Wake up, Punchy!”

Trump’s tweets:

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018