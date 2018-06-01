The presidents of the WGA East and WGA West haven’t weighed in yet on the Roseanne Barr/Samantha Bee controversies, but they are taking pot shots at President Donald Trump’s pardon powers.

“Pardon my plain English,” WGA East president Beau Willimon tweeted earlier today, “but Trump’s flagrant abuse of the presidential pardon is even more proof that he and his cohorts are a band of craven, shameless, unscrupulous fucking criminals.”

Trump recently pardoned conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza and has floated the idea of pardoning Martha Stewart and commuting the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Stewart and Blagojevich both appeared on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice. Trump has also pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

WGA West president David A. Goodman, meanwhile, recently retweeted a Donald Trump Jr. tweet in which the elder son of the President proclaimed that he is “Still not sick of #winning.” To which Goodman tweeted: “Do you think your dad will pardon you, or let you go to jail because he doesn’t want to waste pardons on losers?”

