UPDATED with statement from White House’s Donald Trump Tweet Translator: The White House has issued a statement that purports to be from President Donald Trump about today’s Supreme Court ruling upholding his third stab at a travel ban.

Trump’s initial response to the court ruling: Wow!” By which, White House said, Trump means: “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution. The Supreme Court has upheld the clear authority of the President to defend the national security of the United States.”

Also this:

“In this era of worldwide terrorism and extremist movements bent on harming innocent civilians, we must properly vet those coming into our country.”

“Wow!” also is an attack on the media and Democrats, White House translated:

This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country. As long as I am President, I will defend the sovereignty, safety, and security of the American People, and fight for an immigration system that serves the national interests of the United States and its citizens. Our country will always be safe, secure, and protected on my watch.

Previous: President Donald Trump has weighed in with his official response to the Supreme Court upholding his third attempt at a travel ban that blocks Muslims from entering the country.

“Wow!” Trump tweeted.

The Supreme Court this morning gave thumbs up to the legality of the latest version of Trump’s travel ban, declaring POTUS within his authority in blocking travel from certain Muslim Majority countries. The ruling was 5-4 along partisan lines; Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for the conservative majority.

It was Trump’s third stab at a travel ban and had been issued last September after courts bounced back his previous runs at the restriction. It restricts entry from seven countries, though some very slightly, like Venezuela. Also cited in the ban: Iran, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia. Chad was originally on the list but it was recently removed after having met baseline security requirements.

It is a much watered down of Trump’s original plan, put forward as a candidate in December of 2015: “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.”

Even so, a couple of dissenting justices read their opinions from the bench, which is pretty strong stuff in itself. Justice Sonia Sotomayor compared it to the 1944 Supreme Court decision allowing imprisonment and internment of Japanese Americans during WWII, and noting the majority had completely set aside Trump’s “charged statements about Muslims as irrelevant”:

This morning’s Donald Trump response to Supreme Court ruling: