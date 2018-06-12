Donald Trump is taking questions from reporters during a media session after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore.

Here are some of the key takeaways from his session so far:

“We’ve had a tremendous 24 hours, a tremendous three months actually,” Trump says. “My meeting with Chairman Kim was honest, direct and productive.”

Trump says Kim is “already destroying a major missile site”. This detail was not in the joint declaration because the two leaders agreed it after the document was signed, he says.

“We can replace the horrors of battle with the blessings of peace,” Trump continues. “There’s no limit to what North Korea can achieve when it gives up its nuclear weapons,” he says. “Anyone can make war, but only the most courageous can make peace.”

The President also adds that without Otto Warmbier “this wouldn’t have happened”. Otto Warmbier was the student arrested in North Korea but who came home in a coma – his parents allege torture.

In response to a question about Kim’s violent and dictatorial past, Mr Trump says that Mr Kim is “very talented”, “very smart and a good negotiator.” He came to power at a young age and ran a country, and “ran it tough”. He admits he isn’t necessarily a “nice” man, however.

Trump says Kim Jong Un has agreed that the remains of US soldiers in North Korea will be returned. “I asked for it today and we got it.”

Trump says sanctions will continue on North Korea and that U.S. soldiers will remain in South Korea and Japan.

When asked whether human rights were discussed in his meeting with Kim, Trump says they were, “briefly”. He says Kim “wants to do things” in this area.

Trump says he wants an end to “costly” and “provocative war games” between the U.S., South Korea and North Korea. He says the joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. will be scaled back.

Trump says he hasn’t slept in 25 hours due to the negotiations.

When asked why he didn’t secure better guarantees from North Korea, Trump says there was “no time” to secure the details because he was only in Singapore “for one day”. Trump says “We haven’t given up anything” other than agreeing to meet Kim Jong Un. “Only a person that dislikes Trump would say we’ve agreed to make a big commitment,” he says.

Trump says he discussed North Korea’s real estate potential with Kim.

Trump says he will call his “friend” the Chinese premier Xi Jinping when he turns to Washington to discuss the summit. He will also speak to South Korean premier Moon Jae-in. He has already sent the latter the declaration document.

Trump has now taken questions for more 60 minutes and he has discussed a wide range of topics including Iran, China, Justin Trudeau, the G7 summit, trade deals and Angela Merkel. The typically surreal media session has also included a number of jokes, tangential anecdotes and first-name badinage with, and flattery of, reporters. In response to one question Trump says he has “one of the greatest memories of all time.”

More to come…