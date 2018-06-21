Melania Trump sent us more cryptic messages today – this time as she left the White House to visit some of the 2,300 immigrant children her husband had snatched from mothers who dared to defy him and illegally cross the southern border into Texas.

Melania’s latest message was written on her back. “I really don’t care. Do U?” it read.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope this isn’t what the media is going to choose to focus on,” Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham sniffed.

Thatwas absurd on the face of it. Former fashion model Melania Trump does not wear things by accident – particularly not a cheap Zara jacket from two seasons back. Clothing is her kabuki theater. Melania pointedly wore that white pants suit to her husband’s most recent State of the Union address after declining to accompany him on an international trip and instead heading to Mar-a-Lago when the Stormy Daniels news broke. She carefully selected a Chanel gown to wear when the Trump’s hosted their first state dinner with France’s First Couple. Long essays have been written about the service she has done for sleeves, that have included translations of the bell-shaped ones, the snug ones she has done for sleeves. This woman does not throw things on when out in public.

For hours, press speculated today as to who her jacket was directed at. Some Reporters Who Cover Melania, mistaking it for a comment about the children, wondered how she could be so callous.

Another School of Melania whisperers thought the jacket, like that white pantsuit, was directed at President Donald Trump. But Acosta reported disappointedly this afternoon that the White House responded to a question about that to say the wrap was not a message aimed at her husband.

Some speculated Melania was firing a shot at Acosta and his fellow White House correspondents. She doesn’t like them.

Her husband finally got sick of all dunder-headedness and, this afternoon, and made it clear via Twitter: