President Donald Trump met his Rocket Man for the first time Tuesday morning at a hotel in Singapore.

Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un walked toward each other at about 9 AM local time and shook hands, gaining entry to the international diplomacy Big Boys Club.

Trump put his hand on Kim’s shoulder as cameras clicked away. Then he touched his elbow. Then he patted Kim’s back. POTUS had promised he would be able to size up Kim in a minute, based on touch. Trump touched him a lot.

Moving to a nearby room and sitting down – eliminating the height issue – the man Kim had called “Dotard” just a few months back, beamed and said: “I feel really great. I feel really great.”

Less than a year after promising to launch “fire and fury like the world has never seen” against North Korea, Trump instead predicted: “We’re going to have a great discussion and … we’re going to be going to be tremendously successful. It’s my honor, and we will have a terrific relationship.”

Replied the guy who, nine months earlier, compared Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly to the sound of a barking dog: “It has not been easy to come to this point. The past has been holding us back, and old practices and prejudices have been covering our eyes and ears. But we have been able to overcome everything to come here today.”

They shook hands again; Trump gave Kim a thumbs up.

Heading in to a working lunch after a half-hour get-to-know-you, Kim was seated about as far away from National Security Adviser John “We’re Using the Libya Model” Bolton as possible. Trump sat opposite Kim, flanked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a translator, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.