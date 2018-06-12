President Donald Trump, in transit to his historic summit with North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un, tweeted that Larry Kudlow, his new chief economic adviser, has suffered a heart attack.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack,” Trump tweeted Monday evening, U.S. time. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center.”

Kudlow, 70, joined Team Trump in mid-March, coming from CNBC. He replaced Gary Cohn, who resigned after losing his battle against imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Ironically, Kudlow opposed the tariffs as well, writing an open letter to Trump saying such a protectionist move is nothing but a tax hike in disguise, that gets passed on to consumers at the cash register.

Kudlow appeared on Jake Tapper’s CNN Sunday Beltway show, State Of The Union, this past Sunday, accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of undermining the US and the G-7 confab with his comments.

“It was a betrayal,” Kudlow told Tapper of Trudeau having said in the news conference Saturday that Canada will “move forward with retaliatory measures” on July 1 in response to the Trump administration’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the European Union and Mexico.

“I have made it very clear to the President that it is not something we relish doing, but it something that we absolutely will do,” Trudeau said. “Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around.”

In his interview on Sunday, Kudlow accused Trudeau of making his comments for “domestic political consumption” and doing “a great disservice to the whole G7.” “He really kind of stabbed us in the back,” Kudlow said. Kudlow said the US had spent the summit negotiating in “good faith” with Trudeau and the other assembled leaders, and that the US had planned to sign the communique until Trudeau’s news conference, which Kudlow called a “sophomoric play.”

