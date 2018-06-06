The White House announced President Trump has commuted the sentence of Alice Maria Johnson, making Kim Kardashian West very happy.
This as TV news outlets report Trump is preparing pardons for up to 30 people, citing White House sources.
Last week, nearly a decade after Donald Trump reportedly complained he’d been stuck with Khloe Kardashian on his Celebrity Apprentice reality TV series when he really wanted her “hot” sister Kim, Trump finally got the Kardashian of his dreams on his new reality series, The White House.
Kim Kardashian West visited the White House to make the case for pardoning Johnson, who is serving a life sentence on drug offenses.
The White House statement:
Today, President Donald J. Trump granted a commutation to Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who has served almost 22 years in Federal prison for a first-time criminal offense.
Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates. Her Warden, Case Manager, and Vocational Training Instructor have all written letters in support of her clemency. According to her Warden, Arcala Washington-Adduci, “since [Ms. Johnson’s] arrival at this institution, she has exhibited outstanding and exemplary work ethic. She is considered to be a model inmate who is willing to go above and beyond in all work tasks.”
While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance.