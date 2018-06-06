The White House announced President Trump has commuted the sentence of Alice Maria Johnson, making Kim Kardashian West very happy.

This as TV news outlets report Trump is preparing pardons for up to 30 people, citing White House sources.

Last week, nearly a decade after Donald Trump reportedly complained he’d been stuck with Khloe Kardashian on his Celebrity Apprentice reality TV series when he really wanted her “hot” sister Kim, Trump finally got the Kardashian of his dreams on his new reality series, The White House.

Kim Kardashian West visited the White House to make the case for pardoning Johnson, who is serving a life sentence on drug offenses.

The White House statement: